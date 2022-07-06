IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Joy Reid: We essentially live at the mercy of whoever can go into a store and buy an AR-15

The Reidout

Joy Reid: We essentially live at the mercy of whoever can go into a store and buy an AR-15

The Highland Park shooting suspect legally bought five weapons despite prior threats. “We essentially live at the mercy of whoever can go into a store and buy an AR-15,” Joy Reid tells her panel on The ReidOut on MSNBC.July 6, 2022

