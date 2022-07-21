IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Highland Park mayor: We will only be safe with 'federal initiative' regarding assault weapons

    05:49
The Reidout

Highland Park mayor: We will only be safe with ‘federal initiative’ regarding assault weapons

05:49

Highland Park, Illinois Mayor Nancy Rotering testified before the Senate on Wednesday to call for a ban on assault weapons. "We are only as protected as the weakest gun laws in the surrounding states,” she told Joy Reid. “We are only going to be safe when this is a federal initiative, to get these combat weapons out of our communities."July 21, 2022

