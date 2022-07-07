IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Highland Park mayor on July 4th shooting: We’re sad and we’re furious

08:18

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering says of the July 4th mass shooting in her Illinois town that her community is “sad and furious.” She adds regarding an assault weapons ban: "Let's be clear. It needs to be a national ban. There's nothing to stop anybody from going to Missouri or Indiana... picking up whatever they want and coming back into Illinois."July 7, 2022

