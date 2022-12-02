IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid: I genuinely want to know what the case is for Herschel Walker

    11:06
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin McCarthy Has Bent Over Backwards To Appease the Far Right. It May Come Back to Haunt Him

    11:37

  • Election loser Blake Masters recruited to figure out why GOP lost big

    07:48

  • The Far-Right Moms Fighting the School Board Wars

    18:38

  • Progressive Rising Star on Leaving Congress

    13:35

  • Rep. Porter predicts Dems 'still being able to deliver' despite closely-divided House

    05:34

  • Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast

    04:06

  • GOP to conduct “autopsy” of midterms

    09:10

  • Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Biggest Counties

    07:24

  • Arizona voters protest Maricopa County officials over election results certification 

    01:21

  • Arizona GOP election rejecting zeal could boomerang on party's candidates

    04:00

  • Sinema's Power Over Senate Dems May Be Nearing End

    12:04

  • Turnout surge in Georgia for early voting in runoff

    07:32

  • Georgia voters react to Walker in new Warnock campaign ad

    03:22

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: Russia is attempting to ‘wipe out the Ukrainians from the map. This is genocide.'

    04:14

  • Bill Nelson: Orion spacecraft to go ‘further than any human-rated spacecraft has ever been.’

    04:45

  • Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards: Reinstating assault weapons ban ‘is a lost cause worth pursuing’

    08:49

  • Dreamer to Republicans and Democrats on DACA fix: ‘Get it done’ 

    03:13

  • Allen Orr: The push to keep Title 42 in place is ‘inconsistent’ and ‘based on hate’

    05:05

  • Julio Vaqueiro: Iranian players displaying ‘the most important show of courage in this World Cup’

    02:28

The Reidout

Joy Reid: I genuinely want to know what the case is for Herschel Walker

11:06

Herschel Walker faces another allegation of domestic violence as the Georgia Senate race runoff nears its conclusion. Joy Reid and her panel discuss Herschel Walker’s controversial candidacy and what it says about the GOP.Dec. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid: I genuinely want to know what the case is for Herschel Walker

    11:06
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin McCarthy Has Bent Over Backwards To Appease the Far Right. It May Come Back to Haunt Him

    11:37

  • Election loser Blake Masters recruited to figure out why GOP lost big

    07:48

  • The Far-Right Moms Fighting the School Board Wars

    18:38

  • Progressive Rising Star on Leaving Congress

    13:35

  • Rep. Porter predicts Dems 'still being able to deliver' despite closely-divided House

    05:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All