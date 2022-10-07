IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Cheri Beasley on her bid to flip a North Carolina Senate seat

    07:51
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid: Perhaps the crime to the GOP is not so much abortion, but not being a man

    08:50
  • UP NEXT

    The Herschel Walker story keeps getting worse for Herschel Walker.

    08:03

  • David Jolly: GOP using Herschel Walker as ‘a vessel with name recognition and fundraising prowess’

    11:39

  • 'He was pro-choice, obviously,' new report quotes woman who says Walker paid for abortion

    02:07

  • Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

    07:02

  • Georgia’s Senate race shake-up

    08:06

  • Reporter who broke Herschel Walker abortion story details his receipts 

    08:11

  • Chris Hayes: Herschel Walker abortion report lays bare GOP hypocrisy 

    09:52

  • Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

    07:24

  • Campaigns Heat Up And Midterm Races Tighten in GA And PA

    09:51

  • 'We have your back': Biden speaks at reproductive rights task force meeting

    02:09

  • SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

    10:01

  • A tale of two MAGA extremist candidates for governor

    03:20

  • Doug Mastriano said women who violate proposed abortion ban should face murder charges in 2019

    02:45

  • Mark Murray: The Dobbs decision has 'changed the entire midterm landscape'

    08:58

  • In "Lady Justice," Lithwick warns of a repeat of "2020 coup, but done by black robes"

    06:10

  • What Republicans are threatening to do if they retake the House in November

    10:11

  • FL state attorney to taking DeSantis to trial for suspending him

    06:26

  • Judge in Indiana stops statewide abortion ban from taking effect

    07:50

The Reidout

Joy Reid: Perhaps the crime to the GOP is not so much abortion, but not being a man

08:50

The Herschel Walker abortion allegations show that the GOP has contempt for women, not abortion, Joy Reid says. “Perhaps the crime isn't so much the abortion, but not being a man,” she adds.Oct. 7, 2022

  • Cheri Beasley on her bid to flip a North Carolina Senate seat

    07:51
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid: Perhaps the crime to the GOP is not so much abortion, but not being a man

    08:50
  • UP NEXT

    The Herschel Walker story keeps getting worse for Herschel Walker.

    08:03

  • David Jolly: GOP using Herschel Walker as ‘a vessel with name recognition and fundraising prowess’

    11:39

  • 'He was pro-choice, obviously,' new report quotes woman who says Walker paid for abortion

    02:07

  • Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

    07:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All