‘You’ve got a voice and you gotta be heard’: Drag queens traverse middle America in ‘WE’RE HERE’

HBO’s ‘WE’RE HERE’ co-stars D.J. ‘Shangela’ Pierce and Bob the Drag Queen discuss traveling through middle America amid escalating anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and policies to spread awareness and promote equality. “You’ve got a voice and you gotta be heard,” Pierce tells Joy Reid.Dec. 10, 2022