The Reidout

Lawrence: U.S. Senate is a fundamentally, relentlessly, permanently undemocratic institution

11:19

Has America become ungovernable? Lawrence O’Donnell, host of ‘The Last Word’ on MSNBC, joins The ReidOut with his in-depth analysis of a question Joy Reid has been grappling with for the last few years.April 29, 2022

