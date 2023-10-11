‘They want their family members back’: Fears for kidnapping victims grow amid Gaza bombardment

Hamas is threatening to execute the hostages taken during its attack at a music festival and other parts of Israel, as Gaza remains under siege by Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas attack for a fourth day. "There's two sort of camps in Israel,” MSNBC’s Ali Velshi tells Joy Reid live from Tel Aviv. “One says pummel Hamas... The other camp are the families of those that are being held hostage. What they want is their family members back."Oct. 11, 2023