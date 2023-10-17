IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden called on to stress Israel must defend itself 'within confines of international law'

    09:49
  • Now Playing

    ‘Heartbreaking’: 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy killed 'because of hate'

    10:10
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Déjà vu all over again’: GOP House speaker race deemed ‘nonsense’

    07:39

  • ‘Hamas is saying bring it on’: Engel on tensions as Israeli military gathers near Gaza border

    11:44

  • ‘This is our 9/11’: Mother mourns 26-year-old daughter killed in Hamas music festival attack

    07:14

  • ‘They want their family members back’: Fears for kidnapping victims grow amid Gaza bombardment

    10:03

  • 'Mental trauma that cannot be fathomed': Ayman Mohyeldin on plight of young people in Gaza Strip

    07:15

  • ‘Gazans are prisoners’: Netanyahu warning Gazans to leave amid war with Hamas called ‘disingenuous’

    11:17

  • Joy: We’re waiting for Democrats to assert themselves as the national security party

    07:43

  • ‘The endgame of election denial is that we shouldn't have elections’: Authoritarianism expert

    11:27

  • ‘Preposterous that books are being removed’: Author says it's 'all hands on deck' to end book bans

    07:23

  • ‘Road to hell’: Nichols on GOP ‘chaos caucus’ endangering democracy

    11:55

  • ‘Absurd, unconstitutional, illegal’: Tennessee St. Rep. Jones sues TN House speaker over expulsion

    06:57

  • ‘Blaming Pelosi is the weakest of weak ideas’: Joy on McCarthy blaming Pelosi for his ouster

    10:09

  • ‘Trying to pull America into the chaos they crave’: Swalwell slams GOP after McCarthy ouster

    07:03

  • ‘Stand up, resist’: LeVar Burton on Banned Books Week as conservative book bans reach record peak

    05:23

  • McCarthy tells colleagues he will not put himself up for speaker again

    07:05

  • ‘It puts Democrats in a stronger position’: Pollster on Matt Gaetz's bid to oust Speaker McCarthy

    07:50

  • Boxer on Sen. Feinstein: 'If she hadn't been there they couldn't have gotten judge nominees out'

    08:40

  • Joy on looming shutdown: With MAGA extremists, the cruelty is the point

    10:10

The Reidout

‘Heartbreaking’: 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy killed 'because of hate'

10:10

On Saturday, Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy, was stabbed 26 times by his landlord in his Illinois home leading to his death. Detectives were able to determine that he was targeted for being Muslim and due to the current conflict involving Hamas and Israel. The debate over the Hamas attack and Israel's retaliation in Gaza reverting some elements of society to post-9/11 tropes, Islamophobia, and antisemitism is discussed by Joy Reid and her guests.Oct. 17, 2023

  • Biden called on to stress Israel must defend itself 'within confines of international law'

    09:49
  • Now Playing

    ‘Heartbreaking’: 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy killed 'because of hate'

    10:10
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Déjà vu all over again’: GOP House speaker race deemed ‘nonsense’

    07:39

  • ‘Hamas is saying bring it on’: Engel on tensions as Israeli military gathers near Gaza border

    11:44

  • ‘This is our 9/11’: Mother mourns 26-year-old daughter killed in Hamas music festival attack

    07:14

  • ‘They want their family members back’: Fears for kidnapping victims grow amid Gaza bombardment

    10:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All