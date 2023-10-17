‘Heartbreaking’: 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy killed 'because of hate'

On Saturday, Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy, was stabbed 26 times by his landlord in his Illinois home leading to his death. Detectives were able to determine that he was targeted for being Muslim and due to the current conflict involving Hamas and Israel. The debate over the Hamas attack and Israel's retaliation in Gaza reverting some elements of society to post-9/11 tropes, Islamophobia, and antisemitism is discussed by Joy Reid and her guests.Oct. 17, 2023