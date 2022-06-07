IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Joy Reid: We have a political party selling demographic panic, rage, and alienation

10:26

Gun violence exacerbated by lax gun laws and more driven by GOP policies and propaganda is critiqued by Joy Reid. “If they have anything to do with it there will be no place in this country where any of us should feel safe,” Reid says. Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, and Tim Miller, writer-at-large for The Bulwark, join The ReidOut on MSNBC to discuss.June 7, 2022

