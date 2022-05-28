IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joy Reid: American leaders used to prize the wellbeing of children. Now it's up to us

The Reidout

Joy Reid: American leaders used to prize the wellbeing of children. Now it’s up to us

Gun violence became the leading cause of childhood death in 2020. Joy Reid details how it is up to us to do something about it, and gives you the history of an America that used to stop at nothing to ensure the wellbeing of children.May 28, 2022

