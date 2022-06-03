IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: The case for small, preventative actions against gun violence

    06:35

  • Sen. Blumenthal: It is really put up or shut up time for Republicans

    09:18

  • Canada takes swift action on gun safety post-Uvalde

    11:58

  • ‘NRA Republican’ turns in his AR-15 after Uvalde shooting 

    07:48

  • GOP points fingers at everything *but* guns

    07:26

  • Rep. Deutch: Gun safety bills aren’t controversial except for in the Capitol

    09:19

  • 'That's not why we got into the profession' Fmr. FBI agent turned teacher arming educators

    05:10

  • House panel meeting Thursday on gun violence bills

    07:21

  • Frank Figliuzzi compares OK and TX shootings: Tulsa 'suicidal shooter' had 'beef'

    04:37

  • House Judiciary Cmte. to vote on gun safety legislation

    02:41

  • Officials give timeline of Tulsa hospital shooting that left 5 dead, including gunman

    07:50

  • Murphy: More Republicans engaged in conversations on gun safety than ever before

    09:49

  • Shooting at Oklahoma hospital kills four

    03:07

  • How the AR-15 conquered the American market according to former firearms executive

    07:03

  • Sen. Chris Murphy calls mass shootings ‘something I worry the country is becoming used to’

    09:52

  • Tulsa police: 5 dead including gunman after shooting inside hospital

    02:08

  • Hayes: The bid to blame Uvalde shooting on ‘anything but the guns’

    07:55

  • Fmr. firearms exec. on Tulsa shooting: ‘We’re doing a segment on gun violence, being interrupted by gun violence’

    02:26

  • Amending the Second Amendment

    13:04

  • TX police chief under growing scrutiny in Uvalde shooting investigation

    06:04

The Reidout

Rep. Swalwell: Republicans are out of touch with the people in their own party who own guns

11:36

Rep. Eric Swalwell and anti-gun violence activist and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg discuss leading the push to end gun violence in schools, hospitals, grocery stores, our places of worship--everywhere in our American society.June 3, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: The case for small, preventative actions against gun violence

    06:35

  • Sen. Blumenthal: It is really put up or shut up time for Republicans

    09:18

  • Canada takes swift action on gun safety post-Uvalde

    11:58

  • ‘NRA Republican’ turns in his AR-15 after Uvalde shooting 

    07:48

  • GOP points fingers at everything *but* guns

    07:26

  • Rep. Deutch: Gun safety bills aren’t controversial except for in the Capitol

    09:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All