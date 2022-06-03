Rep. Swalwell: Republicans are out of touch with the people in their own party who own guns

- UP NEXT
Hayes: The case for small, preventative actions against gun violence06:35
Sen. Blumenthal: It is really put up or shut up time for Republicans09:18
Canada takes swift action on gun safety post-Uvalde11:58
‘NRA Republican’ turns in his AR-15 after Uvalde shooting07:48
GOP points fingers at everything *but* guns07:26
Rep. Deutch: Gun safety bills aren’t controversial except for in the Capitol09:19
'That's not why we got into the profession' Fmr. FBI agent turned teacher arming educators05:10
House panel meeting Thursday on gun violence bills07:21
Frank Figliuzzi compares OK and TX shootings: Tulsa 'suicidal shooter' had 'beef'04:37
House Judiciary Cmte. to vote on gun safety legislation02:41
Officials give timeline of Tulsa hospital shooting that left 5 dead, including gunman07:50
Murphy: More Republicans engaged in conversations on gun safety than ever before09:49
Shooting at Oklahoma hospital kills four03:07
How the AR-15 conquered the American market according to former firearms executive07:03
Sen. Chris Murphy calls mass shootings ‘something I worry the country is becoming used to’09:52
Tulsa police: 5 dead including gunman after shooting inside hospital02:08
Hayes: The bid to blame Uvalde shooting on ‘anything but the guns’07:55
Fmr. firearms exec. on Tulsa shooting: ‘We’re doing a segment on gun violence, being interrupted by gun violence’02:26
Amending the Second Amendment13:04
TX police chief under growing scrutiny in Uvalde shooting investigation06:04
