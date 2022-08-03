IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Former Marine Trevor Reed who spent three years imprisoned in Russia says there is no justice there

06:24

Trevor Reed, the former Marine who spent three years behind bars in Russia, and is now speaking out for the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, joins The ReidOut with Joy Reid.Aug. 3, 2022

