Griner’s return to U.S. slammed by Trump who never acknowledged Whelan’s incarceration under his presidency

Brittney Griner’s return to the U.S. has been slammed by Donald Trump, who mentioned Paul Whelan on his social media site to complain about the negotiating tactics of the Biden Administration. Joy Reid and her guests discuss how Trump apparently never publicly addressed Whelan’s detention in Russia before this, even though he was detained under Trump’s presidency. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee joins Joy Reid on the sad politicization of what should be a celebration.Dec. 10, 2022