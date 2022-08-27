Former CIA director believes 'there will be multiple charges from what we have seen at Mar-a-Lago'

Friday's affidavit included a May 25 letter from Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran who defended the former president's decision to stash highly sensitive material at Mar-a-Lago with the notion that he had ultimate classification authority. But, the government’s affidavit cites a U.S. Code that criminalizes “the unlawful retention of any ‘information related to the national defense,’” regardless of whether it is classified. Rep. Eric Swalwell, former CIA director John Brennan, and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, join Joy Reid to discuss.Aug. 27, 2022