IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘It’s targeting the marginalized’: Tennessee gov. signs bill restricting drag performances

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    Katie Phang: I anticipate Alex Murdaugh will be sentenced to life with 30 year minimum

    06:20

  • Chicago Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson says Lori Lightfoot ‘abandoned’ her progressive promises

    07:35

  • Rep. Swalwell: Authorities respecting Trump’s ‘red lines’ for fear of backlash reward bad behavior

    10:41

  • Dr. Patel on Covid origins: We’ll likely never come to definitive conclusion

    04:48

  • Wendy Davis: Abortion exceptions are ‘window dressing’ to make bans look more acceptable

    07:58

  • Rep. Pressley to Supreme Court: Uphold law authorizing Biden's student loan forgiveness program

    06:21

  • Sen. Warren: We’re going to use every tool to keep abortion access available nationwide

    07:07

  • Joy Reid: DeSantis’ people came to America in 20th century from disfavored group

    11:50

  • Joy Reid: Pending abortion pill ruling by judge could bring U.S. closer to national abortion ban

    08:00

  • Malcolm Nance: Russian combat power--really offensive power--is finished

    10:40

  • ‘It’s hard to grasp how deep this goes’: Stuart Stevens on GOP and Big Lie

    07:40

  • Sec. Buttigieg: Focus is accountability for corporations like Norfolk Southern to clean up mess

    12:00

  • Joy Reid: ‘National divorce’ suggested by Marjorie Taylor Greene would be disastrous for red states

    08:58

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on Senate run: I've gotten the job done for the community and state

    06:31

  • Putin could walk out at any minute if his ego would let him: Former State Dept. official

    09:15

  • Did Georgia grand jury recommend charging Trump? ‘I'd bet yes,' legal expert says

    08:55

  • Rep. Raskin: Tucker Carlson is a pro-Putin, pro-Orbán, pro-autocrat propagandist

    06:32

  • Ali Velshi on Biden’s visit to Kyiv: If you watched today, you watched history

    11:34

  • ‘It exposes what we thought we knew’: Expert on Dominion v. Fox $1.6 billion defamation suit

    11:13

The Reidout

‘It’s targeting the marginalized’: Tennessee gov. signs bill restricting drag performances

08:12

Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill on Thursday that would restrict drag performances, as Republicans in Tennessee move full speed ahead in an apparent quest to promote a right-wing agenda. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.March 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘It’s targeting the marginalized’: Tennessee gov. signs bill restricting drag performances

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    Katie Phang: I anticipate Alex Murdaugh will be sentenced to life with 30 year minimum

    06:20

  • Chicago Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson says Lori Lightfoot ‘abandoned’ her progressive promises

    07:35

  • Rep. Swalwell: Authorities respecting Trump’s ‘red lines’ for fear of backlash reward bad behavior

    10:41

  • Dr. Patel on Covid origins: We’ll likely never come to definitive conclusion

    04:48

  • Wendy Davis: Abortion exceptions are ‘window dressing’ to make bans look more acceptable

    07:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All