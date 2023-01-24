IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

GOP group showing footage of Breonna Taylor shooting at restaurant decried by local activists

06:28

Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky were enjoying their dinner last Tuesday, when they were subjected to graphic police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police wielding a no-knock warrant. It was part of an event held by the Republican Women's Club of South Central Kentucky, who were hosting John Mattingly, one of three police officers who fired shots during the raid of Taylor's apartment. Ryan Dearbone, President of the Bowling Green-Warren County branch of the NAACP, joins Joy Reid on this shocking development.Jan. 24, 2023

