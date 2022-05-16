GOP tries to downplay draconian abortion bans ahead of midterms

- Now Playing
GOP tries to downplay draconian abortion bans ahead of midterms04:01
- UP NEXT
Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month05:07
GOP fears "ultra-MAGA" Senate candidate Barnette could win primary but lose general election10:34
‘Evidently everybody gets it on Ukraine except Rand Paul’: Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander07:27
Elie Mystal: All Republicans have done is ignore Jan. 6 committee subpoenas11:48
‘I find his words offensive’: Sen. Murray on Ted Cruz comparing peaceful Roe protestors to Jan. 610:00
Holder recommends ‘limiting years one can serve on Supreme Court to 18’08:57
Ted Cruz slammed by father of former Marine released by Russia for lack of support02:33
Planned Parenthood CEO: We know what it’s like to have protestors at our doors04:26
Sen. Whitehouse on why he says ‘Brett Kavanaugh was not properly vetted’12:05
Alito cites decline in ‘domestic supply of infants’ for adoption as reason to overturn Roe12:01
Russia tells citizens West will 'open concentration camps' if Ukraine war is lost expert says07:54
Biden call with Zelenskyy says ‘America is not forgetting Ukraine’ expert explains11:00
‘Roadmap to take away rights’: Plaintiff in case legalizing same-sex marriage on Roe draft opinion08:46
New report says officials ignored social media companies' warnings about Jan. 607:51
Alito's draft opinion for overturning Roe v. Wade cites 17th century misogynist11:07
Women driving ‘a thousand miles’ to access reproductive rights decried by Sen. Duckworth08:00
Experts depict the grim reality of a post-Roe America11:02
Joy Reid: McConnell’s stolen right-wing Supreme Court poised to rip away 50 years of rights08:36
Joy Reid: This is a giant step backwards for women as free people in America11:16
- Now Playing
GOP tries to downplay draconian abortion bans ahead of midterms04:01
- UP NEXT
Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month05:07
GOP fears "ultra-MAGA" Senate candidate Barnette could win primary but lose general election10:34
‘Evidently everybody gets it on Ukraine except Rand Paul’: Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander07:27
Elie Mystal: All Republicans have done is ignore Jan. 6 committee subpoenas11:48
‘I find his words offensive’: Sen. Murray on Ted Cruz comparing peaceful Roe protestors to Jan. 610:00
Play All