GOP senators' fist bump after blocking vet health bill 'a punch in my gut’ relative of late vet says

GOP Senators celebrated blocking a critical veteran health care bill with a fist bump on the Senate floor on Wednesday. Activist Susan Zeier, mother-in-law of late veteran Heath Robinson, for whom the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act — or PACT Act — is named, joins The ReidOut. The PACT Act would have expanded medical coverage for millions of combatants exposed to toxic burn pits during their service. Rick Wilson, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, also joins Joy Reid to discuss.July 30, 2022