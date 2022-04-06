Marjorie Taylor Greene calling GOP senators supporting Jackson “pro-pedophile” slammed by Mystal
06:15
Share this -
copied
Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeting that GOP senators who support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson are “pro-pedophile,” and Tom Cotton saying that Judge Jackson “would have defended” the Nazis, are slammed by legal expert Elie Mystal.April 6, 2022
OK lawmakers approve abortion ban bill
01:40
Joy Reid: Frightening reality is Marjorie Taylor Greene is present and future of GOP
02:31
Now Playing
Marjorie Taylor Greene calling GOP senators supporting Jackson “pro-pedophile” slammed by Mystal
06:15
UP NEXT
The QAnon part out loud: GOP smears political opponents as ‘pro-pedophile’
11:46
Trump losing: Ivanka blows up Bannon's 'privilege' defense with testimony to Jan. 6 panel
07:23
Trump's failures roasted as Obama returns to WH, touts ACA