    ‘Evidently everybody gets it on Ukraine except Rand Paul’: Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander

The Reidout

‘Evidently everybody gets it on Ukraine except Rand Paul’: Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander

GOP Sen. Rand Paul blocking a $40 billion Ukraine aid bill is decried by former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis. "Everybody gets it on Ukraine--evidently except Senator Rand Paul,” Stavridis tells Joy Reid. “He needs to be taken into the cloakroom by some of his fellow Republican senators."May 13, 2022

