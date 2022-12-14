IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Utterly deranged logic’: Reporter on Meadows and members of Congress texting to overturn 2020

    11:45
  • UP NEXT

    Vance on Trump DOJ charges: I think we'll see this come to a head early in the new year

    04:46

  • Rep. Swalwell: We’re lurching into an era where violence will be preferred over voting

    11:34

  • ‘You’ve got a voice and you gotta be heard’: Drag queens traverse middle America in ‘WE’RE HERE’

    09:01

  • Griner’s return to U.S. slammed by Trump who apparently ignored Whelan during his presidency

    11:00

  • Rep. Cicilline: Supreme Court must be held accountable to ethical rules of conduct

    08:00

  • Russian-American journalist: Russia offered Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner--or nothing

    11:34

  • NC governor slams 'independent legislature theory' as 'Donald Trump formula'

    07:52

  • Joy Reid: Georgia and America averted a disaster and instead made history

    11:28

  • Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote

    05:56

  • Warnock: Race against Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, it's right vs. wrong

    11:19

  • Dean Obeidallah on Neo-Nazi Anglin, just reinstated on Twitter, owing him $4.1 million court judgment

    07:09

  • Maddow on her hit podcast 'Ultra': We need a permanent anti-fascist consciousness as a country

    12:00

  • Trump can appeal Mar-a-Lago special master dismissal but ‘the DOJ is on the job’ expert says

    05:04

  • Joy Reid: I genuinely want to know what the case is for Herschel Walker

    11:06

  • Joy Reid: Creeping white nationalism has infected the GOP

    11:48

  • Dem Whip-designate Katherine Clark: We're a party that believes in governance and responsibility

    07:54

  • Nick Fuentes controversy 'sad commentary on where Republican Party is right now' McCaskill says

    06:32

  • Rep. Raskin: Oath Keepers were just one element of the insurrectionary forces unleashed on Jan. 6

    11:00

  • Gun laws work — and Joy Reid brought some stunning receipts to prove it

    03:33

The Reidout

‘Utterly deranged logic’: Reporter on Meadows and members of Congress texting to overturn 2020

11:45

New reporting from politics news outlet Talking Point Memo on more than 450 text messages shared between Mark Meadows and at least 34 members of Congress allegedly depict their plotting to overturn the election starting on election night and going through to President Biden’s inauguration. A lead TPM reporter covering this story, Hunter Walker, and Rep. Madeleine Dean join Joy Reid to discuss.Dec. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Utterly deranged logic’: Reporter on Meadows and members of Congress texting to overturn 2020

    11:45
  • UP NEXT

    Vance on Trump DOJ charges: I think we'll see this come to a head early in the new year

    04:46

  • Rep. Swalwell: We’re lurching into an era where violence will be preferred over voting

    11:34

  • ‘You’ve got a voice and you gotta be heard’: Drag queens traverse middle America in ‘WE’RE HERE’

    09:01

  • Griner’s return to U.S. slammed by Trump who apparently ignored Whelan during his presidency

    11:00

  • Rep. Cicilline: Supreme Court must be held accountable to ethical rules of conduct

    08:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All