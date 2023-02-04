IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Tara Setmayer: People need to understand Republican extremists are now the mainstream

08:51

The Washington Post reported this week that the GOP is planning to ramp up its focus on so-called “election integrity” activities in states across the country. Meanwhile, leaked audio has exposed certain Donald Trump campaign staffers joking about spreading the Big Lie. Michael Steele in for Joy Reid and our expert guests discuss.Feb. 4, 2023

