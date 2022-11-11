Raskin 'heartened' by midterm results; looks ahead on Jan. 6 Committee work08:32
Rep. Katie Porter on uncalled House race06:47
Young voters boost Dems in midterms09:12
Republicans pay the price for right-wing extremism in midterm elections08:21
Andrea Campbell becomes Massachusetts’s first Black woman attorney general08:25
Gov.-elect Healey: Voters rejected effort ‘to bring Trumpism to Mass.’03:08
Tim Miller: Will Republicans take this losing moment to break with Trump?08:05
Steve Kornacki breaks down new Arizona vote totals07:37
David Hogg: Democrats won’t win in 2024 unless they listen to young people11:56
Booker on how Dems persuaded voters: It was easy to 'show the receipts'05:12
Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms11:56
The ‘Red Wave’ That Wasn’t10:01
Blue Wave Sweeps Through Michigan09:56
How Progressive Candidates Beat the Odds on Election Night09:41
‘Quit being wimps’: Michael Moore tells Dems to go on offense after Roe backlash06:03
MAGA humiliation: Michael Moore on predicting over-hyped 'red wave'04:40
Mallory McMorrow: Dobbs ‘felt like the last straw’ for voters08:44
Wes Moore to become Maryland's first Black governor06:49
Rep. McCarthy announces House transition teams02:52
"Biden is our candidate": Obama vet says Biden will be 2024 nominee02:22
