IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Raskin 'heartened' by midterm results; looks ahead on Jan. 6 Committee work

    08:32

  • Rep. Katie Porter on uncalled House race

    06:47

  • Young voters boost Dems in midterms

    09:12

  • Republicans pay the price for right-wing extremism in midterm elections

    08:21

  • Andrea Campbell becomes Massachusetts’s first Black woman attorney general

    08:25

  • Gov.-elect Healey: Voters rejected effort ‘to bring Trumpism to Mass.’

    03:08
  • Now Playing

    Tim Miller: Will Republicans take this losing moment to break with Trump?

    08:05
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Kornacki breaks down new Arizona vote totals

    07:37

  • David Hogg: Democrats won’t win in 2024 unless they listen to young people

    11:56

  • Booker on how Dems persuaded voters: It was easy to 'show the receipts'

    05:12

  • Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms 

    11:56

  • The ‘Red Wave’ That Wasn’t

    10:01

  • Blue Wave Sweeps Through Michigan

    09:56

  • How Progressive Candidates Beat the Odds on Election Night

    09:41

  • ‘Quit being wimps’: Michael Moore tells Dems to go on offense after Roe backlash

    06:03

  • MAGA humiliation: Michael Moore on predicting over-hyped 'red wave'

    04:40

  • Mallory McMorrow: Dobbs ‘felt like the last straw’ for voters

    08:44

  • Wes Moore to become Maryland's first Black governor

    06:49

  • Rep. McCarthy announces House transition teams

    02:52

  • "Biden is our candidate": Obama vet says Biden will be 2024 nominee

    02:22

The Reidout

Tim Miller: Will Republicans take this losing moment to break with Trump?

08:05

Donald Trump has famously said that he doesn't like losers. Now several Republicans and conservative pundits are blaming him for the “red wave” that never was. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the GOP being openly critical of Trump after major midterms losses.Nov. 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Raskin 'heartened' by midterm results; looks ahead on Jan. 6 Committee work

    08:32

  • Rep. Katie Porter on uncalled House race

    06:47

  • Young voters boost Dems in midterms

    09:12

  • Republicans pay the price for right-wing extremism in midterm elections

    08:21

  • Andrea Campbell becomes Massachusetts’s first Black woman attorney general

    08:25

  • Gov.-elect Healey: Voters rejected effort ‘to bring Trumpism to Mass.’

    03:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All