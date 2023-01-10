IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘We're dealing with whole new breed of chaos’: former aide to Rep. Kinzinger on House GOP fringe

'We're dealing with whole new breed of chaos': former aide to Rep. Kinzinger on House GOP fringe

Kevin McCarthy won control of the House speaker's gavel after 15 votes, reportedly making many concessions. Moments ago the GOP-led House passed a new House rules package, including changes to rules on raising the debt limit. Meanwhile the investigations that Republicans are preparing to launch are reportedly disturbing. Joining Joy Reid are Sahil Kapur, NBC News senior national political reporter, and Maura Gillespie, former aide to Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Speaker John Boehner.Jan. 10, 2023

