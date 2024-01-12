IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Hypocrisy’: Hunter Biden targeted for contempt charges by top GOPer who also defied subpoena

    11:36
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Bizarre’: Trump's baseless rant fizzles at fraud trial that could cost him $370 million

    08:24

  • ‘Normalization of crazy’: Trump's ‘absolute immunity’ coup defense compared to murderous dictators

    08:25

  • 'Bitter': Christie slammed for hot mic banter belittling Haley, DeSantis as failed '24 campaign ends

    11:36

  • Trump bound for the big house? Former Watergate prosecutor says 'presidential immunity' a no-go

    10:32

  • 'Perverse': Trump's immunity argument could lead presidents to 'assassinate rivals' top Dem says

    08:50

  • ‘Terrorist supporter Stefanik': Top Trump ally sparks outrage by taking Big Lie to next level

    06:57

  • Not just Trump: Fox’s 'lies' stoked Jan. 6 for weeks media expert says

    11:25

  • ‘Trump's lawyers don’t make sense’: Top Dem shreds twisted defense against insurrection charges

    08:45

  • ‘Catastrophe’: After another Trump presidency we'd be less than a democracy top Dem says

    08:03

  • Trump’s Colorado crossroads: Top Dem says Supreme Court appeal could undo Colorado ballot ban

    06:57

  • Trump grift exposed? Dems say his businesses raked in $7.8 million from foreign governments while pres.

    07:40

  • Joy: Alleged Trump coup bandits still at large in Congress

    09:25

  • Exclusive: Palestinian American official quits Biden administration over Gaza strategy

    06:06

  • ‘Idiots’: Officer electroshocked by Jan. 6 rioter slams Republicans claiming it was ‘inside job’

    03:34

  • Message to Nikki Haley: ‘Civil War was about states’ rights to permit human slavery’

    10:07

  • Big Lie bombshell: Man Trump hired to prove election fraud says he debunked it to Trump and Meadows

    05:54

  • Maine secretary of state says Trump ineligible to appear on 2024 ballot

    05:15

  • ‘Narcissistic and egotistical’: Dem strategist blasts presidential hopeful Ramaswamy

    08:57

  • ‘Old man afraid of prison’: Former GOP Rep. on Trump's social media tantrums

    09:27

The Reidout

‘Hypocrisy’: Hunter Biden targeted for contempt charges by top GOPer who also defied subpoena

11:36

GOP-led committees are recommending that the House find Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena. Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is being called out for his hypocrisy, because he also defied a congressional subpoena, in his case related to the investigation of the former January 6th select committee. This, plus the latest GOP debate, are discussed by Joy Reid and her panel of experts.Jan. 12, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘Hypocrisy’: Hunter Biden targeted for contempt charges by top GOPer who also defied subpoena

    11:36
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Bizarre’: Trump's baseless rant fizzles at fraud trial that could cost him $370 million

    08:24

  • ‘Normalization of crazy’: Trump's ‘absolute immunity’ coup defense compared to murderous dictators

    08:25

  • 'Bitter': Christie slammed for hot mic banter belittling Haley, DeSantis as failed '24 campaign ends

    11:36

  • Trump bound for the big house? Former Watergate prosecutor says 'presidential immunity' a no-go

    10:32

  • 'Perverse': Trump's immunity argument could lead presidents to 'assassinate rivals' top Dem says

    08:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All