‘Hypocrisy’: Hunter Biden targeted for contempt charges by top GOPer who also defied subpoena

GOP-led committees are recommending that the House find Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena. Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is being called out for his hypocrisy, because he also defied a congressional subpoena, in his case related to the investigation of the former January 6th select committee. This, plus the latest GOP debate, are discussed by Joy Reid and her panel of experts.Jan. 12, 2024