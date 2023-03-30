Transgender activist slams GOP for ‘trying to weaponize’ Nashville shooting ‘for the ballot box’

After Monday's mass shooting at a Nashville Christian school, police said the suspect was transgender. Now some on the right are wrongfully linking this tragedy to their nationwide crusade targeting transgender Americans, who are simply living their lives. Tennessee's already besieged transgender community is terrified. Charlotte Clymer, a transgender activist and the former press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, and Jim Wallis, founding director of the Center on Faith and Justice at Georgetown University, join Joy Reid to discuss.March 30, 2023