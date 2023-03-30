- Now Playing
Transgender activist slams GOP for ‘trying to weaponize’ Nashville shooting ‘for the ballot box’08:20
Joe: Republicans are so worried about drag shows, but they're alright with AR-15s all over10:47
Laws won't prevent all deaths, but the job is to mitigate, says House member09:37
Rep. Torres: 'Outrageous' that gun violence is the price to pay for freedom03:39
Anand Giridharadas: We need action from Democrats on gun reform11:32
John Heilemann: What's the body count on Critical Race Theory?07:52
Rep. McCarthy ignores question about Nashville school shooting01:34
Joe: This is a deliberate choice by the gun lobby to whip people into a frenzy08:23
Opponents of gun violence step up pressure on legislators cowed by gun lobby03:59
The Last Thing: “Move beyond thoughts and prayers”02:18
Biden urges Congress to pass an assault weapons ban08:29
Lawrence: Senate Chaplain tells GOP 'thoughts and prayers' aren't good enough12:58
Nancy Pelosi on assault weapons ban: We need 60 GOP votes in Senate to save lives09:49
Joy Reid talks one-on-one with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Kevin McCarthy, more06:21
Hayes: The new attitude of GOP lawmakers is ‘American life is cheap’04:57
How Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt became a MAGA martyr06:07
Slotkin: Gun views are changing—and lawmakers are the last to realize03:51
'It's absolutely devastating' Doctor describes what gun violence looks like in real life04:37
Biden on Nashville shooting victims: ’They should still be with us’02:12
Claire McCaskill: Democrats need to run on banning weapons of war04:56
