IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Transgender activist slams GOP for ‘trying to weaponize’ Nashville shooting ‘for the ballot box’

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Republicans are so worried about drag shows, but they're alright with AR-15s all over

    10:47

  • Laws won't prevent all deaths, but the job is to mitigate, says House member

    09:37

  • Rep. Torres: 'Outrageous' that gun violence is the price to pay for freedom

    03:39

  • Anand Giridharadas: We need action from Democrats on gun reform

    11:32

  • John Heilemann: What's the body count on Critical Race Theory?

    07:52

  • Rep. McCarthy ignores question about Nashville school shooting

    01:34

  • Joe: This is a deliberate choice by the gun lobby to whip people into a frenzy

    08:23

  • Opponents of gun violence step up pressure on legislators cowed by gun lobby

    03:59

  • The Last Thing: “Move beyond thoughts and prayers”

    02:18

  • Biden urges Congress to pass an assault weapons ban

    08:29

  • Lawrence: Senate Chaplain tells GOP 'thoughts and prayers' aren't good enough

    12:58

  • Nancy Pelosi on assault weapons ban: We need 60 GOP votes in Senate to save lives

    09:49

  • Joy Reid talks one-on-one with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Kevin McCarthy, more

    06:21

  • Hayes: The new attitude of GOP lawmakers is ‘American life is cheap’

    04:57

  • How Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt became a MAGA martyr

    06:07

  • Slotkin: Gun views are changing—and lawmakers are the last to realize

    03:51

  • 'It's absolutely devastating' Doctor describes what gun violence looks like in real life

    04:37

  • Biden on Nashville shooting victims: ’They should still be with us’

    02:12

  • Claire McCaskill: Democrats need to run on banning weapons of war

    04:56

The Reidout

Transgender activist slams GOP for ‘trying to weaponize’ Nashville shooting ‘for the ballot box’

08:20

After Monday's mass shooting at a Nashville Christian school, police said the suspect was transgender. Now some on the right are wrongfully linking this tragedy to their nationwide crusade targeting transgender Americans, who are simply living their lives. Tennessee's already besieged transgender community is terrified. Charlotte Clymer, a transgender activist and the former press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, and Jim Wallis, founding director of the Center on Faith and Justice at Georgetown University, join Joy Reid to discuss.March 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Transgender activist slams GOP for ‘trying to weaponize’ Nashville shooting ‘for the ballot box’

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Republicans are so worried about drag shows, but they're alright with AR-15s all over

    10:47

  • Laws won't prevent all deaths, but the job is to mitigate, says House member

    09:37

  • Rep. Torres: 'Outrageous' that gun violence is the price to pay for freedom

    03:39

  • Anand Giridharadas: We need action from Democrats on gun reform

    11:32

  • John Heilemann: What's the body count on Critical Race Theory?

    07:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All