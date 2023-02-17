David Jolly slams GOP assertion that parents, kids are under attack: 'No they are not'

Last month, the Tampa Bay Times reported that Ron DeSantis is appearing in radio ads in Idaho calling to invoke Article 5 of the Constitution to call for a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution. DeSantis' stated goal is to get an amendment imposing congressional term limits. Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene has teamed up with George Santos as co-sponsor of a bill that could be used to ban books by LGBTQ authors in schools nationwide. MSNBC political analyst David Jolly, a former Republican congressman who is no longer affiliated with the GOP, joins Joy Reid with his analysis.Feb. 17, 2023