‘A lot of people are willing to risk jail to protect Trump’ legal expert says after Giuliani testimony

Rudy Giuliani spent more than six hours on Wednesday testifying before a special grand jury in Georgia's investigation of efforts by Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat there. It was just a few days ago that prosecutors informed Giuliani that he was now a target in the investigation, making him the closest person to Donald Trump to reach that status. Tiffany Cross in for Joy Reid and our panel of experts discuss these developments on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Aug. 18, 2022