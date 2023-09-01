Attorney representing Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss: 'Giuliani didn't fall. He stooped to this level'

Rudy Giuliani has been found to have defamed election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss according to a summary judgment issued by a judge. Attorney representing Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, Von DuBose, joins Joy Reid. "I've heard people say often that they can't believe how far he's fallen and the level that he's fallen to,” DuBose tells The ReidOut regarding Giuliani. “He didn't fall. He stooped to this level."Sept. 1, 2023