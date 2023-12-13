‘Insane’: Giuliani may have defamed GA election workers again as jury to decide damages expert says

Rudy Giuliani could be ordered to pay $43 million in damages for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. Plus, Giuliani has possibly defamed the Georgia election workers again outside the DC courthouse as a jury prepares to decide the damages. "This is like somebody who is on trial for robbery committing a robbery on his way into his trial. It is insane," MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner tells Joy Reid.Dec. 13, 2023