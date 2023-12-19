If Giuliani continues to lie and defame, he could find himself in jail: DOJ vet

Following last week’s verdict calling for Rudy Giuliani to pay $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers, Giuliani is now facing a new complaint filed against him. The two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, say that Giuliani has continued to make defamatory statements against them, even during last week’s trial, and are seeking legal action. MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirshner joins Joy Reid to discuss. Dec. 19, 2023