‘This is a party and a group of people that believe in nothing’: Former Republican on GOP

- UP NEXT
Steve Rattner: I'm not predicting an immediate recession but road ahead doesn't look great08:05
Abbott needs to be held accountable for what happened, says senator09:30
Rev. Al: It's time for a face-to-face meeting with Biden on hate crimes08:14
New documentary shares legacy of George Carlin07:08
Biden, congressional Democrats move to ease baby formula crisis05:39
'Hold onto your hats': Why the stock market could be volatile this summer07:33
'We're a laughing stock': Georgia voters weigh in on state of U.S. ahead of midterms06:28
Is slowing down the economy the way to solve inflation?05:50
Surgeon general: Expect more formula on shelves in coming weeks10:22
Wisconsin electors' lawsuit is a road map to preventing election subversion scheme01:38
Vice News journalist uncovers new information on officers who killed Breonna Taylor07:19
Former DHS disinformation agency director Nina Jankowicz speaks out08:06
Tucker Carlson backtracks after peddling a conspiracy theory cited by NY mass shooting suspect10:01
House member pushes bill to raise legal age to buy assault rifles07:01
House member aims to curb price gouging at the pump08:04
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane pleads guilty in George Floyd death01:46
Justice Department wants to make their way up the food chain, says reporter07:40
Biden and Jeff Bezos spar over tweet about inflation05:48
'White supremacy is a global terror threat': Head of ADL calls on Biden for anti-hate strategy09:47
Buffalo victim advocated for stricter gun laws01:36
- UP NEXT
Steve Rattner: I'm not predicting an immediate recession but road ahead doesn't look great08:05
Abbott needs to be held accountable for what happened, says senator09:30
Rev. Al: It's time for a face-to-face meeting with Biden on hate crimes08:14
New documentary shares legacy of George Carlin07:08
Biden, congressional Democrats move to ease baby formula crisis05:39
'Hold onto your hats': Why the stock market could be volatile this summer07:33
Play All