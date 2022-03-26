Ginni Thomas actively tried to install losing candidate as president legal expert says

Ginni Thomas has been a steadfast advocate and defender of her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, since his contentious confirmation hearing in 1991, when he faced credible allegations of sexual harassment of Anita Hill and other women. The bombshell revelation from The Washington Post and CBS that she sent 29 text messages to Donald Trump's chief-of-staff Mark Meadows promoting QAnon conspiracy theories to justify overturning the 2020 election, has now cast yet another shadow over Thomas and the supposed "impartiality" he claims to espouse on the bench. Joy Reid and our legal experts analyze these developments.March 26, 2022