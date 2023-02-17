IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Will Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indict Trump? ‘We just don’t know’ expert says

The newly unsealed portions of the Georgia special grand jury’s final report looking at potential election meddling by Donald Trump and his allies leaves many questioning--will Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indict, and if so when? Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 17, 2023

