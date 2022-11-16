‘Dramatic contrast in quality, competence, preparedness’ in Warnock over Walker Sen. Ossoff says

The Georgia Senate race runoff between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker necessitates making a plan to vote Sen. Jon Ossoff says. "The contrast in quality, in competence, in preparedness, between Senator Warnock and his opponent is the most dramatic I have ever seen in electoral politics,” Sen. Ossoff tells Joy Reid. “Senator Warnock is an asset to this nation." Ossoff also discusses his unveiling of a report detailing the alleged medical abuse of women housed in Georgia detention sites.Nov. 16, 2022