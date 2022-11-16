IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

‘Dramatic contrast in quality, competence, preparedness’ in Warnock over Walker Sen. Ossoff says

The Georgia Senate race runoff between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker necessitates making a plan to vote Sen. Jon Ossoff says. "The contrast in quality, in competence, in preparedness, between Senator Warnock and his opponent is the most dramatic I have ever seen in electoral politics,” Sen. Ossoff tells Joy Reid. “Senator Warnock is an asset to this nation." Ossoff also discusses his unveiling of a report detailing the alleged medical abuse of women housed in Georgia detention sites.Nov. 16, 2022

