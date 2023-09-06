DA Willis 'would say yes' to ability to try co-defendants' Georgia cases separately reporter says

The Georgia Republican alleged fake electors indicted in DA Fani Willis’ district reportedly blame Donald Trump, as a hearing is set for Wednesday on requests to sever co-defendants' cases from Trump’s case. DA Willis’s ability to try these co-defendants' Georgia cases separately is discussed by our expert guests on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Sept. 6, 2023