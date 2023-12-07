IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Expert: Pence's potential GA election interference testimony could ‘prove' Trump's criminal intent

Expert: Pence's potential GA election interference testimony could ‘prove' Trump's criminal intent

Mike Pence has reportedly been added to the witness list in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump, according to a report citing multiple sources familiar with court documents that remain under seal. Unlike in the special counsel’s federal election interference case, Pence has yet to testify under oath as part of the Georgia case. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Dec. 7, 2023

    Expert: Pence's potential GA election interference testimony could ‘prove' Trump's criminal intent

