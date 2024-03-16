Outrage as Fani Willis' love life takes center stage over Trump’s coup attempt in Georgia

A Georgia judge ruled against disqualifying Fulton County DA Fani Willis from prosecuting the racketeering case against Donald Trump for election interference in Georgia on Friday. While Willis secured a victory, the judge's ruling criticized her supposed "lapse in judgment," sparking scrutiny over her relationship with former prosecutor in the case Nathan Wade. This distraction from the serious allegations of racketeering against Trump and his co-defendants is discussed by Joy Reid and her panel.March 16, 2024