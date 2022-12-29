Zimmerman, Democrat who ran against George Santos, calls for more investigations into his finances

The Nassau County District Attorney has launched an investigation into Rep.- Elect George Santos. This comes after Tish James -- the New York attorney general -- already said she was looking into Santos. What is undoubtedly of interest to both is how Santos went from having "no assets" and a salary of $55,000, to being worth anywhere between $2.6 to $11 million in the span of two years--plus how he was able to loan his campaign more than $700,000. Robert Zimmerman, the Democrat who ran against George Santos, and Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), join The ReidOut to discuss.Dec. 29, 2022