‘I know many families in Gaza who lost loved ones’: Official slams Palestinian death toll doubts

As Israeli forces continue to scour Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, one plastic surgeon at the facility told NBC News on Friday that dozens of ICU patients have died over the past week, adding that six days ago, there were 42 premature babies and now there are 36. It comes as the IDF recovered the bodies of 19-year-old soldier Noa Marciano, as well as 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss, who were both taken hostage by Hamas. Hani Almadhoun, director of philanthropy at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, joins Joy Reid on these developments.Nov. 18, 2023