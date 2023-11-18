IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘I know many families in Gaza who lost loved ones’: Official slams Palestinian death toll doubts

    ‘Completely wrong way’: Rep. Balint opposes AIPAC targeting ‘The Squad’ over Israel-Hamas war

  • New NYT reporting on RFK, Jr.: ‘He feels a sense of destiny, that he should be in the White House’

  • Charles Blow: Gaza situation has opened chasm between Democratic coalition and younger voters

  • Legal expert to Trump: Just because you lose repeatedly doesn't mean the judge is biased

  • Experts debate Israel's strategy to defeat Hamas as calls for Gaza ceasefire grow

  • 'Grievance against McCarthy was personal': Khanna on new GOP speaker passing funding bill with Dems

  • ‘Any vote to third parties is a vote for Trump’: Former Obama campaign manager on 2024 stakes

  • ‘Giant waste of time’: Mystal on specifics in Supreme Court’s new code of conduct

  • Tucker Carlson’s extreme views were behind his ousting from Fox: Brian Stelter reveals in new book

  • The way forward is to find a shared sense of a human creed: Imam says of Middle East violence

  • Fmr. State Dept. official who resigned over U.S. arming Israel: 'Ceasefire is number one priority'

  • ‘Worst moment in 40 GOP primary debates’: Ramaswamy using 'Nazi' reference against Zelenskyy decried

  • 'We have a responsibility to measure our words': Schneider on voting in favor of censuring Tlaib

  • Joy: When voters get the chance to protect abortion rights they're going to do it

  • Weissmann: Trump ‘hurt himself substantively’ with damaging admission in NY fraud trial

  • ‘They underestimate the rage of women’: Connie Schultz on abortion access motivating voters

  • Cynthia Nixon, Mo Amer and Wallace Shawn on artist-activists calling for Gaza ceasefire

  • AI expert Cahn breaks down NYC mayor’s troubling AI pursuits

  • ‘Chill over much of courtroom’: Expert on Trump’s impact as witness in NY civil fraud trial Monday

‘I know many families in Gaza who lost loved ones’: Official slams Palestinian death toll doubts

As Israeli forces continue to scour Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, one plastic surgeon at the facility told NBC News on Friday that dozens of ICU patients have died over the past week, adding that six days ago, there were 42 premature babies and now there are 36. It comes as the IDF recovered the bodies of 19-year-old soldier Noa Marciano, as well as 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss, who were both taken hostage by Hamas. Hani Almadhoun, director of philanthropy at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, joins Joy Reid on these developments.Nov. 18, 2023

