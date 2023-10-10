IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Mental trauma that cannot be fathomed': Ayman Mohyeldin on plight of young people in Gaza Strip

    ‘Gazans are prisoners’: Netanyahu warning Gazans to leave amid war with Hamas called ‘disingenuous’

  • Joy: We’re waiting for Democrats to assert themselves as the national security party

  • ‘The endgame of election denial is that we shouldn't have elections’: Authoritarianism expert

  • ‘Preposterous that books are being removed’: Author says it's 'all hands on deck' to end book bans

  • ‘Road to hell’: Nichols on GOP ‘chaos caucus’ endangering democracy

  • ‘Absurd, unconstitutional, illegal’: Tennessee St. Rep. Jones sues TN House speaker over expulsion

  • ‘Blaming Pelosi is the weakest of weak ideas’: Joy on McCarthy blaming Pelosi for his ouster

  • ‘Trying to pull America into the chaos they crave’: Swalwell slams GOP after McCarthy ouster

  • ‘Stand up, resist’: LeVar Burton on Banned Books Week as conservative book bans reach record peak

  • McCarthy tells colleagues he will not put himself up for speaker again

  • ‘It puts Democrats in a stronger position’: Pollster on Matt Gaetz's bid to oust Speaker McCarthy

  • Boxer on Sen. Feinstein: 'If she hadn't been there they couldn't have gotten judge nominees out'

  • Joy on looming shutdown: With MAGA extremists, the cruelty is the point

  • 'Authoritarian party': Expert calls GOP ‘dependent on violence and corruption for its identity’

  • 'Awkward': Biden impeachment inquiry hearing such a disaster GOP needs FEMA Rep. Moskowitz says

  • House GOP 'wants to jam right-wing ideology down American people's throats' Leader Jeffries says

  • 'I don't have to put my life on the line': Cohen may not testify as Trump's online threats continue

  • 'Seinfeld Shutdown': GOP government shutdown threat mocked as 'a shutdown about nothing'

  • Fetterman on Menendez: 'He's entitled to have his day in court but not to remain in the Senate'

The Reidout

'Mental trauma that cannot be fathomed': Ayman Mohyeldin on plight of young people in Gaza Strip

The Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas, which borders the areas in southern Israel that Hamas attacked over the weekend, is home to more than two million Palestinians, half of them under 19 years of age. They live within a narrow strip of roughly 140 square miles wedged against the Mediterranean Sea. “If you are a 15-year-old Palestinian child--born in 2006, 2005--you will have survived four major Israeli operations, and you are now living through your fifth one,” MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin tells Joy Reid.Oct. 10, 2023

