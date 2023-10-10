'Mental trauma that cannot be fathomed': Ayman Mohyeldin on plight of young people in Gaza Strip

The Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas, which borders the areas in southern Israel that Hamas attacked over the weekend, is home to more than two million Palestinians, half of them under 19 years of age. They live within a narrow strip of roughly 140 square miles wedged against the Mediterranean Sea. “If you are a 15-year-old Palestinian child--born in 2006, 2005--you will have survived four major Israeli operations, and you are now living through your fifth one,” MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin tells Joy Reid.Oct. 10, 2023