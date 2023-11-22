Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd ‘put on notice’ by judge in Georgia case Katie Phang says

Fulton County DA Fani Willis made her case against Harrison Floyd, one of Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case, in what Joy Reid calls "a powerful show of force" on Tuesday. Katie Phang, trial attorney and host of "The Katie Phang" show on MSNBC, and Paul Butler, former federal prosecutor, professor at Georgetown School of Law and MSNBC legal analyst, join The ReidOut to discuss.Nov. 22, 2023