    'Why is Fox going to extraordinary lengths to hide Jan. 6 hearings?' expert asks

‘Why is Fox going to extraordinary lengths to hide Jan. 6 hearings?’ expert asks

Fox News will not be airing the Jan. 6 hearings live, a move with clear political implications. "If Jan. 6 is such a nothingburger, as Republicans and propaganda outlets like Fox News would have us believe,” Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella asks Joy Reid, “then why are they going to such extraordinary lengths to hide the committee proceedings?" MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler also joins The ReidOut with his analysis.June 8, 2022

