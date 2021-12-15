Joy Reid: Fox News hosts’ texts tell the truth--those were Trump’s insurrectionists
Fox News hosts texted Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to get Trump to stop the violent actions of the Jan. Capitol insurrectionists. Joy and her panel discuss the contradictory tone these same hosts displayed on air.Dec. 15, 2021
