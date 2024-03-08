IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Under attack’: Fmr. Trump WH secretary urges Nikki Haley supporters to vote Biden
March 8, 202406:11
    ‘Under attack’: Fmr. Trump WH secretary urges Nikki Haley supporters to vote Biden

With Nikki Haley out of the running for Republican presidential nominee, her supporters are now left with the decision of who to give their vote to. Former Trump White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews joins Joy Reid to warn voters of a second Donald Trump presidential term. March 8, 2024

    ‘Under attack’: Fmr. Trump WH secretary urges Nikki Haley supporters to vote Biden

