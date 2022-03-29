Garland could be creating 'biggest failure of an attorney general in American history' expert says
The House select committee on January 6 voted Monday on a measure to refer criminal charges for two of Donald Trump’s former advisors: Trump's social media manager and adviser Dan Scavino and his trade secretary Peter Navarro. Both witnesses violated their subpoenas by refusing to turn over documents or sit for depositions, and were deeply involved in the scheme to subvert the results of a democratic election and pull off the first American coup. Joy Reid and her panel discuss these issues leading up to the committee's vote.March 29, 2022
