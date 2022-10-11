Julián Castro calls out Los Angeles-area Latino Democrats who made racist comments on leaked tapes

Former Los Angeles council president Nury Martinez resigned from her leadership role on Monday after audio leaked of her making racist comments. The Los Angeles Times first broke the story of a leaked conversation that took place in October of 2021, from a meeting attended by Martinez as well as council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, plus the president of the LA County Federation of Labor, Ron Herrera. All are Latino Democrats. Julián Castro, former U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development, joins The ReidOut with his analysis.Oct. 11, 2022