    'You can't have engaged in insurrection': Fmr. GOP gov. asks Supreme Court to keep Trump off ballot

The Reidout

'You can't have engaged in insurrection': Fmr. GOP gov. asks Supreme Court to keep Trump off ballot

Three former GOP governors have urged the Supreme Court to keep Donald Trump off of the presidential ballot in 2024. One of those governors, former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot of Montana, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 1, 2024

    'You can't have engaged in insurrection': Fmr. GOP gov. asks Supreme Court to keep Trump off ballot

