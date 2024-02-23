IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Political set-up': Top Dem rips GOPers spreading Russian smear campaign of Biden bribe lies
Feb. 23, 202408:54

Informant Alexander Smirnov was taken into custody today while he was meeting with his lawyers in Las Vegas. The Department of Justice had arrested him initially for lying about the dates when he supposedly had contact with Joe and Hunter Biden, but he was released. Smirnov's lie was the sole basis for the effort to impeach President Biden by implicating him in an unsubstantiated Ukrainian bribery scheme with his son. Rep. Jamie Raskin joins Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 23, 2024

